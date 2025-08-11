JioFiber or Jio AirFiber Can be Shifted to a Different Location: Process

JioFiber or Jio AirFiber, both are now under the rebranded JioHome. JioHome is the homes business of Reliance Jio and with homes, there's always a chance of relocating. Maybe you are in a rented home, and now you want to shift to another location, but you are worried about your existing internet connection. Some people pay for 12 months in advance. For such people, Jio is offering the service to relocate their existing connection. This allows users to have peace of mind in case they are purchasing the long-term plan. Let's take a look at how one can go about this.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Offers Limitless Data Plans

JioAirFiber or JioFiber Relocation Service

For relocating your existing JioFiber or Jio AirFiber connection, just log-into your MyJio account via mobile app or through the website. Then enter the new address. Note that if JioFiber services are not available in the new location, your connection maybe shifted into AirFiber. In case both AirFiber and Fiber is not present, then you may run into a problem. However, in case it is available, just book your appointment to shift the connection to the new location. Once all the details are entered, validate the details and confirm the request.

Read More - Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

This is all one needs to do. You don't need to make a call or send any text SMSes. Everything can be done via the mobile app or website of the telco. On Jio's website, there's also step-by-step video available for doing the same.

In case you are on monthly plan services, you can just ask for a disconnection for the current service then book a new connection for your new location. Jio's AirFiber service is now present in many parts of India and is expanding as you read this. So chances are, your relocation will be successful, even if the area you are relocating to doesn't have fiber.