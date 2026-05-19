Vodafone Idea to Deploy 70000 New Sites in 12-18 Months

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has plans to deploy several new thousand mobile sites in the country. These mobile sites will help the telco in improving coverage, performance, and customer acquisition. The telco’s increased capex (capital expenditure) in the recent years has helped it in boosting network experience for the users, resulting in tangible benefits in several circles. Vodafone Ideas’s high-speed broadband coverage now reaches millions of more people in India.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea plans to deploy 60,000 to 70,000 new mobile sites across India over the next 12-18 months.

The telecom operator said it expanded network coverage to 125 million additional users over the last six quarters through increased capex investments.

Vodafone Idea expects another 125 million users to come under its network coverage as new mobile sites are deployed.

The company reported strong performance improvements in circles such as Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, including better customer acquisition and retention.

Vodafone Idea’s ARPU increased from Rs 175 in Q3 FY26 to Rs 190 in Q4 FY26, driven by rising data consumption and improved network quality.

At the recent earnings call of Vodafone Idea for Q4 FY26, the management said that the company is planning up to 60,000-70,000 new mobile sites in the coming 12-18 months.

Vodafone Idea Increased Coverage by 125 Million Users Over Six Quarters

In the earnings call, Vodafone Idea said that it increased the mobile network coverage by 125 million more users over six quarters with the increased capex. The telco also expects to add another 125 million customers under its coverage as it deploys another 70,000 new mobile sites in the next 12-18 months.

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