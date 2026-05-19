Vodafone Idea 5G Launches in More than 70 Cities in FY26

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 5G in more than 70 cities of the country in FY26. Vodafone Idea recently launched 5G in some big cities such as Hyderabad, and more. The telco’s Q4 FY26 result was just announced. In that, the telco mentioned that ICRA upgraded the credit rating and outlook to BBB Positive. Along with this, the telco confirmed that it is raising Rs 4,730 crore from an Aditya Birla Group (ABG) entity based out of Singapore. However, we are here to discuss the 5G rollout of Vodafone Idea. So let’s talk about that.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has expanded its 5G services to 83 cities across India during FY26.

At the end of FY25, Vi’s 5G network was available in fewer than 10 cities, showing rapid expansion over the past year.

Vodafone Idea invested Rs 8,742 crore in capex during FY26 to accelerate its 4G and 5G rollout plans.

The telecom operator’s total 4G and 5G subscriber base increased to 128.9 million in Q4 FY26 from 126.4 million in Q4 FY25.

Vi confirmed it is raising Rs 4,730 crore from an Aditya Birla Group entity, which could further strengthen future network expansion efforts.

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Rollout in India Aggressively

While we have been focused on the Jio and Airtel 5G rollout, Vodafone Idea has been quickly expanding its 5G presence in the country. The telco’s capex in FY26 was Rs 8,742 crore. The 5G of the telecom operator is now available in 83 cities. At the end of FY25, it was available in less than 10 cities of the country. Since then, more than 80 cities have been covered by 5G via Vi.

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