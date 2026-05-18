Vodafone Idea Share Price Falls Despite Fundraise, Positive Results

Vodafone Idea shares have been in the red on Monday morning and early noon despite positive developments for the company. Vodafone Idea announced its Q4 FY26 results on Saturday last week. The telco also announced that it will be getting Rs 4,730 crore from an Aditya Birla Group (ABG) entity. The results have also been interpreted as largely positive for the telecom operator. Despite the developments, the share price of Vi is trading at Rs 12.79, down 1.24% at the time of writing this. Earlier in the morning, the shares were, in fact 4% in the negative compared to the previous closing price.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea shares remained under pressure on Monday despite the company reporting largely positive Q4 FY26 results.

The telecom operator’s stock was trading around Rs 12.79, down 1.24% during early trading hours, after falling nearly 4% earlier in the day.

Vodafone Idea announced it would receive Rs 4,730 crore from an Aditya Birla Group entity, boosting investor confidence around equity fundraising.

The company’s Q4 FY26 ARPU rose to Rs 190, reflecting strong growth in high-paying 4G customers.

Investors remain cautious because the telco still requires significant funding and needs to improve core business fundamentals such as customer additions and long-term cash flow stability.

Why is Vodafone Idea Share Price Falling on Monday (May 18, 2026)

Vodafone Idea results were positive, but the net profit was an exception due to a change in books for AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues. The reality is, this net profit isn’t positive cashflow for the telco in an immediate sense. Thus, the market has likely anticipated that it is not worth overvaluing the company at the moment.

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