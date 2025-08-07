Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India with over 200 million users, has something in its portfolio that no competitor offers. Vi offers plans with unlimited 4G data. While the company says it is unlimited, it actually has a limit, at least for high-speed data consumption. That limit is 300GB. Vodafone Idea's Rs 365 plan comes with unlimited 4G data. This is the company's cheapest plan that offers this benefit. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the plan to understand whether it is worth it or not.









Vodafone Idea Rs 365 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 365 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data. The unlimited data, as mentioned is capped at 300GB of use. This plan has a service validity of 28 days only. This is a Non-Stop Hero category plan. Users can get this plan in most circles now. Vi's Rs 365 plan is an offer from the company to entice users to use its services. This helps the company in boosting its ARPU (average revenue per user).

Much recently, Vodafone Idea also announced a new REDX postpaid plan. This REDX plan is priced at Rs 1,601. It is a new family offering meant for two people. However, users can add more SIM cards for Rs 299 each.

The benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G and 4G data both. Users further unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month. There are additional benefits such as - Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV. Further users get 6 months of SwiggyOne, 4 complimentary airport lounge access, complimentary 7-day International Roaming (IR) pack worth Rs 2999, one-year Norton Device Security and Vi priority service. This plan is now available for users across India.