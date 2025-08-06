Airtel 5G SA Support Now Coming on Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This means that Airtel and OEMs (original equipment makers) are working on 5G SA support for mobile users. Airtel's upcoming quarterly results and earnings call for Q1 FY26 should reveal more data on this.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is soon expected to launch 5G SA (standalone architecture) services.
  • The company has already confirmed that intially, the 5G SA will come for FWA (fixed-wireless architecture) customers.
  • Then, once the maximum user base of Airtel is using 5G phones and there's capacity issues with the networks, the telco will start offering 5G SA to mobile customers.

Follow Us

airtel 5g sa support now coming on

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is soon expected to launch 5G SA (standalone architecture) services. The company has already confirmed that intially, the 5G SA will come for FWA (fixed-wireless architecture) customers. Then, once the maximum user base of Airtel is using 5G phones and there's capacity issues with the networks, the telco will start offering 5G SA to mobile customers. In an interesting note, Xiaomi is now sending a new update to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India. What's interesting about this update is that it comes with Airtel 5G SA support. This is mentioned very clearly on the update log.




Read More - Perplexity is Taking Website Data Even After Being Blocked

This means that Airtel and OEMs (original equipment makers) are working on 5G SA support for mobile users. Airtel's upcoming quarterly results and earnings call for Q1 FY26 should reveal more data on this. Currently, only Reliance Jio offers 5G SA services in India. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have started with 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture). It is more expensive to deploy 5G SA. Because there wasn't any imminent return visible for investing in 5G SA, Airtel chose to go with the more cost efficient option - 5G NSA.

Read More - OPPO K13 Turbo India Launch on this Date

However, eventually Airtel will need to upgrade to 5G SA. This will benefit the telco in offering more specialised use cases of 5G such as network slicing and more. Jio's 5G SA networks are available throughout India now. Airtel will unlikely move aggressively towards 5G SA, however, the phase of shifting should start now. The telco wants to improve networks so that it can offer superior services compared to its competitors. Vodafone Idea (Vi) will also some day start deploying 5G SA, but for now, it will continue to expand with 5G NSA.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Just confirmed.. if you port out just after 3rd month, you will have to pay only for no. of days…

What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

Shivraj Roy :

Guys after putting years of interest in Indian telecom I think Airtel’s ARPU wants are somewhat justified ,sure they are…

Bharti Airtel ARPU Jumps 18.5% from Rs 211 to Rs…

Amit :

As per Financial Express " Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,948 crore profit in Q1FY26, up 14% QoQ, beating estimates". Still their…

What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

Faraz :

Yes first you need to de-link the secondary connections from the primary account holder's number. and as soon as u…

What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

Abhay. Rajasthan Royals Halla bol :

And all 4 sims of my home is of all the four operators each,,airtel vi,jio,bsnl,,,,,means my family is contributing to…

BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments