Perplexity is Taking Website Data Even After Being Blocked

Reported by Tanuja K 0

These domains were not indexed by any of the search engines or even made publicly accessible or discoverable. The researchers even put a robots.txt file on these domains to discourage the bots from accessing any part of the website.

Highlights

  • Perplexity, an AI (artificial intelligence) chat product available globally, has been accused of taking data from websites even after being blocked to do so.
  • Cloudflare, in a blog post confirmed that Perplexity bots are crawling and taking information from websites even when the websites have blocked them from doing so.
  • What Perplexity is doing is that it is using stealth tactics to scrape website data even from the websites have explicitly blocked the following bots.

Follow Us

perplexity is taking website data even after

Perplexity, an AI (artificial intelligence) chat product available globally, has been accused of taking data from websites even after being blocked to do so. This was said by Cloudflare, a global web security services company. Cloudflare, in a blog post confirmed that Perplexity bots are crawling and taking information from websites even when the websites have blocked them from doing so. What Perplexity is doing is that it is using stealth tactics to scrape website data even from the websites have explicitly blocked the following bots - Perplexity-User and PerplexityBot from doing so. The researchers at Cloudflare were able to confirm this by creating new test domains.




Read More - Apple is Developing ChatGPT Like Product

These domains were not indexed by any of the search engines or even made publicly accessible or discoverable. The researchers even put a robots.txt file on these domains to discourage the bots from accessing any part of the website. When the researchers went to Perplexity and asked about these domains, Perplexity was able to scrape the data from the domains and produce it as if no bot was ever blocked.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Offers Free Perplexity Pro AI Subscription to All Customers

As per Cloudflare, Perplexity's bots or user agents took several steps to bypass the directions from the website. Even after the denial from the robots.txt file to scourage the website, Perplexity went ahead and took the information. In case the website has implemented a web application firewall (WAF) for blocking the bot, Perplexity starts using a generic browser agent for impersonating Google Chrome or macOS. This undeclared bot from Perplexity is also claimed to use multiple IPs not listed in the official IP range of Perplexity for tricking the website.

Cloudflare was successful in intercepting the undeclared bots from Perplexity. After that, the results from the Perplexity about these domains weren't as good.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vishal khanna :

BSNL updating itself very fast. issue is little with coverage. sometimes network bar disappear in some areas but speed, messages,…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Voice-Centric Usage:…

Cryogenic :

Great. What is the price of the plan you are getting with Alliance in your area?

BSNL's Rs 999 Broadband Plan is a Great Offer

TheAndroidFreak :

I strongly agree.

Reliance Jio Most Affordable Prepaid Pack

abhijith :

Understood about otp. But according to testing conditions for few months noted for past 2months receiving otp it is taking…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Voice-Centric Usage:…

abhijith :

Yes , internet I relay on brodband. So only while traveling I need internet for upi,banking, uts etc. jio is…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Voice-Centric Usage:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments