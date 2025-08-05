What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

The tariffs we are talking about aren't related to Trump's tariffs. Instead, we are talking about the mobile tariffs. The telecom operators want to keep hiking the price of their services in India. The next round of tariff hike will happen in the next one year for the customers. It has already been more than one year since the private telcos hiked the prices. Now, the next round will happen within a year, so that telcos can continue to boost their average revenue per user (ARPU).









But the next round of tariff hikes won't happen the way it has happened before (most likely). As per the statements from both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel in the past, the next round of tariff hikes will be done on a usage basis. The telcos want to charge more from consumer who consume more. This way, if you are consuming more, you will pay relatively more for each additional GB of data consumed. This is not something that consumers will like.

One thing is clear, telcos can't really hike the base tariffs further by a huge margin. It will affect the low-income customers majorly. However, for the high-earning users, who are capable of paying, the telcos would likely implement this system where the consumers who use more would pay more. This is what the telecom operators have been talking about for a long time. However, for this to be implemented, even Reliance Jio needs to come onboard. This is not something Jio has talked about before.

But if Jio also comes onboard, this is how the tariff structure in India would look like. Let's wait for more details from Bharti Airtel's earnings call on tariffs. Stay tuned.