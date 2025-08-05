Jio’s Prepaid Plan with SonyLIV and ZEE5 OTT Benefit

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers a heavily OTT (over-the-top) bundled prepaid plan to the users. This prepaid plan is not a new offer. Jio's Rs 1049 plan is available for users across India. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days. There are plenty of benefits bundled with the plan. Let's take a look at the plan and understand the benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 1049 Plan

Reliance Jio's 1049 plan is now cheap. But it offers plenty of benefits such as voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefits are JioHotstar Mobile/TV for 90 days. Then there's the OTT benefits of SonyLIV and ZEE5 for the users. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The unlimited 5G data benefit is also bundled for the users. Users who recharge with any Jio plan that offers 2GB daily data or more are eligible to get unlimited 5G from the company. The seervice vaidity of the plan is 84 days.

There's more benefits of JioTV and JioAICloud. There's a Rs 1029 plan also which also offers 2GB of daily data. But that plan doesn't offer the same OTT benefits. With the Rs 1029 plan users get Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 84 days. With the Rs 1029 plan, users are entitled to get unlimited 5G from the company. There's also free JioHotstar Mobile with this plan.

Jio's 5G services are available throughout India. The company has even covered many rural towns and areas with 5G networks. This allows Jio customers to get 5G and unlimited data with super high-speed almost anywhere they go. You can recharge with the Jio plans from MyJio app or the telco's official website. Alternatively, you can use third-party recharge platforms such as PhonePe, GPay, CRED, and more.