Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Best Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for the best price in India currently. The price is not as good as it has been during certain sales, but it is still a pretty decent deal for the users. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerful phone. It was the company's flagship phone in 2024. On Amazon, the price is currently super cool. Let's take a look a look at the offer price and some specifications of the phone in India.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on Amazon with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 79,999. There's a cashback of Rs 2,399 also if the user purchases his/her phone using Amazon Pay balance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There's a 5000mAh battery in the phone. It has a 200MP sensor for shooting zoomed content. The front sensor is a 12MP camera.