Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Best Price in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on Amazon with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 79,999. There's a cashback of Rs 2,399 also if the user purchases his/her phone using Amazon Pay balance.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for the best price.
  • The price is not as good as it has been during certain sales, but it is still a pretty decent deal.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerful phone.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s24 ultra in best price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for the best price in India currently. The price is not as good as it has been during certain sales, but it is still a pretty decent deal for the users. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerful phone. It was the company's flagship phone in 2024. On Amazon, the price is currently super cool. Let's take a look a look at the offer price and some specifications of the phone in India.




Read More - Apple is Developing ChatGPT Like Product

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on Amazon with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 79,999. There's a cashback of Rs 2,399 also if the user purchases his/her phone using Amazon Pay balance.

Read More - Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There's a 5000mAh battery in the phone. It has a 200MP sensor for shooting zoomed content. The front sensor is a 12MP camera.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Plz faraz vai your email ID

Indus Towers Benefits from Vi's Clearance of Past Dues

shivraj roy :

What problems are you facing with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is a minimum 1.37 lakh device

Apple Registers Record Revenue in India Yet Again

Rachit :

If we compare to older times this plan still looks cheaper. I give you an example: I have 149 vouchers…

Reliance Jio Most Affordable Prepaid Pack

rahul_yadav :

Once BSNL announce anything new it take 2-3 Days to start at every BSNL office. I faced this problem in…

BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get…

rahul_yadav :

Applying for BSNL Fiber online usually does not work. You need to go to your nearest BSNL office. There you…

BSNL's Rs 999 Broadband Plan is a Great Offer

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments