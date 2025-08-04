Airtel’s Xtelify Launches Sovereign Cloud and AI-Powered Global Telecom Software Platform



Xtelify, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, today announced the launch of 'Airtel Cloud', a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform. Initially developed to support Airtel's digital operations in India to manage up to 140 crore transactions per minute, the platform is now being extended to serve enterprises across the country. Xtelify houses all of Airtel's digital assets and capabilities. Its key offerings include Airtel Cloud and a suite of AI-powered software solutions: Xtelify Work, Xtelify Data Engine, Xtelify Serve, and Xtelify IQ.

Airtel Cloud: Sovereign, Telco-Grade Cloud Platform

Hosted on sustainable data centres and equipped with Gen-AI-based provisioning, Airtel Cloud is managed by a team of 300 certified cloud experts, says Airtel. It offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity solutions. The platform guarantees secure data migration, scalability, up to 40 percent savings on cloud expenses, and freedom from vendor lock-in. Emphasising data sovereignty, Airtel has confirmed that all operations and data on the platform will remain fully within Indian jurisdiction, eliminating any possibility of foreign access.

AI-Powered Software Suite

In a parallel development, Xtelify also launched an AI-powered software platform designed for telecom operators globally. The platform aims to eliminate operational complexities, enhance customer experience, reduce churn, and boost Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

"Addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, the solution comes with a converged data engine for AI-led insights and intelligence at scale, a Workforce platform for real-time task streamlining and an experience platform for managing every element of the customer journey for a telco," Airtel announced on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Global Partnerships with Singtel, Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa

Xtelify signed three global partnerships for the newly launched platform.

In Singapore, it will deploy 'Xtelify Work' with Singtel, offering AI-powered fleet optimisation, task automation, and real-time governance for field teams.

In the Philippines, Globe Telecom will adopt 'Xtelify Serve', an AI-powered customer service platform designed to deliver omni-channel service assurance and data-driven business process optimisation.

Airtel Africa, meanwhile, will roll out Xtelify's Data Engine, Work, and IQ platforms to support its operations across 14 countries. These tools will empower 150,000 field personnel with market intelligence, enhance spam and fraud protection, and facilitate secure, real-time customer engagement.

"Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience," Airtel said.

Leadership Perspectives

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, described the launch as a pivotal moment. "It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our world-class, home-grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world. We are privileged to have signed on partnerships with three top-tier companies already - Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa," he said.

"Within Airtel, we have been actively harnessing digital innovations at unmatched scale to transform our services and enhance customer experience at Airtel for many years now. This has involved powering over 590 million customer touchpoints and solving some of the most complex telecom challenges in the world. All this is enabled by Airtel Cloud where all our applications run at a very compelling cost. Today, we are also excited to take our telco-grade, sovereign-cloud platform and help businesses in India innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure in today's rapidly-evolving digital landscape. All controls of our cloud will reside strictly within the country ensuring zero possibility of any entity outside India being able to access any part of this data or its working," Vittal added.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO - Singtel Singapore, said: "We are always looking for ways to better equip our field engineers so we can deliver the best possible experiences to our customers. This platform enables us to reimagine our workflows with AI at the core, improving both efficiency and customer service. By optimising dispatch and resource management, our engineers can reach customers more quickly, resolve issues with greater accuracy and reduce our overall carbon footprint. We’re also able to enhance productivity, strengthen governance, and ultimately deliver more value to our customers."

Carl Cruz, President and CEO – Globe Telecom, said, "At Globe, our North Star has always been our deep desire to help uplift the lives of Filipinos by creating meaningful, reliable, and human-centered experiences. This partnership with Airtel and Xtelify is a bold step forward in that aspiration, empowering us to serve our customers with greater empathy, intelligence, and speed. By integrating Xtelify's AI-powered Case Management Platform into our operations, we bring to life our commitment to best-in-class service across every journey, from the first touchpoint to final resolution. This transformation enables a more seamless and transparent experience for our customers, where concerns are addressed with clarity, accountability, and genuine care."

"We are proud to collaborate with Airtel and Xtelify, two like-minded partners equally committed to raising the bar for customer experience globally. Together, we are not just launching a platform, we are building a new standard for service excellence, one that helps bring our shared vision of a more admired and more customer-centric telco to life," Cruz added.

"We are excited to have Xtelify as a core technology partner, enabling us to deliver meaningful digital advancements and enriching the lives of millions across Africa," said Jacques Barkhuizen, Group Chief Information Officer - Airtel Africa.

TelecomTalk first reported on the AI-enabled sovereign cloud solution of Airtel in January 2025.