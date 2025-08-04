Bharti Airtel Unveils Telco-Grade Cloud and AI Stack via Xtelify to Power Digital India



In a move that underscores its transformation from a telecom operator to a digital technology powerhouse, Bharti Airtel has unveiled a sweeping vision to drive digital transformation for enterprises and telcos worldwide through its newly branded digital subsidiary, Xtelify.

At the centre of this strategy lies the launch of Airtel Cloud, a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform designed and built entirely in India. Backed by an AI-powered software stack, this new initiative positions Airtel to challenge hyperscale cloud providers and global telecom software vendors — all while aligning with India’s growing push for digital sovereignty.









Building India’s Digital Infrastructure for the World

Tailored to handle 140 crore transactions per minute, the same scale at which Airtel currently operates internally, the Airtel Cloud is hosted on next-generation sustainable data centres and promises up to 40% cost optimisation for Indian businesses. What sets it apart is its compliance-first design: all data remains within Indian borders, with no access to any foreign entity.

This is a pivotal moment in our journey. We are taking our homegrown platforms—built, tested and scaled within Airtel—to businesses across India and telcos across the globe said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel.

In essence, Airtel is commercialising the same digital backbone it used to scale to over 590 million customer touchpoints.

The AI Stack: Xtelify’s True Differentiator while cloud infrastructure is the foundation, the real edge lies in Xtelify’s software platform, which offers four flagship products designed to reshape telecom operations:

Xtelify Work: AI-driven field task automation and resource optimisation

Xtelify Serve: Intelligent, omni-channel customer experience management

Xtelify Data Engine: Converged analytics for hyper-personalised insights

Xtelify IQ: Real-time, secure customer engagement platform

These platforms promise to solve real-world telecom problems: from streamlining massive field operations to reducing churn and boosting ARPU through better customer engagement.

A Global Play with Strategic Partnerships

Airtel isn’t testing the waters it’s diving straight in with three marquee global clients already on board:

Singtel (Singapore): Will deploy Xtelify Work to transform field operations with AI-powered dispatch, governance, and real-time tracking.

Globe Telecom (Philippines): Adopting Xtelify Serve to bring seamless, intelligent service delivery to millions of users.

Airtel Africa: Rolling out Xtelify Work, Data Engine, and IQ across 14 countries, empowering 150,000 field agents and unlocking fraud/spam protection use cases at scale.

The Larger Play: Airtel as a Tech Powerhouse

With Xtelify, Airtel is clearly signalling a shift. It’s no longer content being a pure-play telecom player. Instead, it’s building a hybrid identity as a provider of digital infrastructure, AI-powered software, and managed services for the global telecom and enterprise ecosystem.

It’s a strategy that mirrors the playbooks of companies like Reliance Jio with Jio Platforms or even Amazon with AWS. But Airtel’s key differentiator? Decades of experience operating at extreme telecom scale—and now productising that experience for others.

What This Means for India and Beyond

For India Inc the availability of a homegrown sovereign cloud with enterprise-grade capabilities comes at a crucial time amid rising concerns over data localisation, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency. For global telcos, Airtel’s AI stack offers an out-of-the-box transformation solution backed by the credibility of a large operator.

TelecomTalk’s Take:

Bharti Airtel’s Xtelify is more than just a digital play it’s a strategic pivot. By combining sovereign infrastructure with real-world-tested AI tools, Airtel is quietly but firmly inserting itself into the high-stakes global conversation around cloud, telecom software, and enterprise digitisation. The ambition is clear: build in India, scale globally.