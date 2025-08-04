Apple is upping its game in the artificial intelligence (AI) segment. The company is reportedly developing an answer-style engine which is going to be similar to ChatGPT. OpenAI owned ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI tool by consumers and enterprises to get their work done. The highlight of the platform is that it is a chat style product. It is interesting to note that Apple already has an existing partnership with OpenAI for integrating ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence (AI).









According to Mark Gurman, Apple has formed a new team called AKI (Answers, Knowledge, and Information). As per Gurman, the task for the team is to build an in-house ChatGPT-like search experience. Apple has not yet able to convince the consumers its superiority in the AI experience. What was promised with Siri is already available in some Chinese phones today, but not in an iPhone. We know the saying that when Apple does something, it does it best. However, at this point, the best is taking a tad too long, again.

With Apple, almost every detail stays under wraps until the launch day. Thus, we will have to wait and see what happens.