Apple is Developing ChatGPT Like Product

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple has formed a new team called AKI (Answers, Knowledge, and Information). As per Gurman, the task for the team is to build an in-house ChatGPT-like search experience.

Highlights

  • Apple is upping its game in the artificial intelligence (AI) segment.
  • The company is reportedly developing an answer-style engine which is going to be similar to ChatGPT.
  • OpenAI owned ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI tool by consumers and enterprises to get their work done.

Follow Us

apple is developing chatgpt like product

Apple is upping its game in the artificial intelligence (AI) segment. The company is reportedly developing an answer-style engine which is going to be similar to ChatGPT. OpenAI owned ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI tool by consumers and enterprises to get their work done. The highlight of the platform is that it is a chat style product. It is interesting to note that Apple already has an existing partnership with OpenAI for integrating ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence (AI).




Read More - Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

According to Mark Gurman, Apple has formed a new team called AKI (Answers, Knowledge, and Information). As per Gurman, the task for the team is to build an in-house ChatGPT-like search experience. Apple has not yet able to convince the consumers its superiority in the AI experience. What was promised with Siri is already available in some Chinese phones today, but not in an iPhone. We know the saying that when Apple does something, it does it best. However, at this point, the best is taking a tad too long, again.

With Apple, almost every detail stays under wraps until the launch day. Thus, we will have to wait and see what happens.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Plz faraz vai your email ID

Indus Towers Benefits from Vi's Clearance of Past Dues

shivraj roy :

What problems are you facing with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is a minimum 1.37 lakh device

Apple Registers Record Revenue in India Yet Again

Rachit :

If we compare to older times this plan still looks cheaper. I give you an example: I have 149 vouchers…

Reliance Jio Most Affordable Prepaid Pack

rahul_yadav :

Once BSNL announce anything new it take 2-3 Days to start at every BSNL office. I faced this problem in…

BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get…

rahul_yadav :

Applying for BSNL Fiber online usually does not work. You need to go to your nearest BSNL office. There you…

BSNL's Rs 999 Broadband Plan is a Great Offer

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments