Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo Y400 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with optical fingerprint sensor. There's support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of local peak brightness and 2400 x 1080p resolution.

Vivo has launched yet another Y series phone in India. This is the Vivo Y400 5G. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year. Now, the smartphone maker has launched the vanilla variant of the device. The phone has launched in two colour variants. It houses a Snapdragon chip, and is meant for the mass market. There's a huge battery, which we always anticipated and support for super fast charging. Let's take a look at the complete price and specifications of the phone.




Vivo Y400 5G Price in India

Vivo Y400 5G has launched in two colours - Olive Green and Glam White. Here's the pricing for the several variants of the phone:

  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 21,999
  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 23,999

The phone will go on sale from August 7, 2025 from Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart, and all its retail partners.

Vivo Y400 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y400 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with optical fingerprint sensor. There's support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of local peak brightness and 2400 x 1080p resolution. It is a dual-SIM 5G phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone houses a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. There's a Type-C port at the bottom. The device is IP68 and IP69 rated and it will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. In the camera department, the phone has a 32MP sensor at the front and a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor.

The Vivo Y400 5G is in the price bracket where many new launches have taken place iin the recent past. It will be interesting to see how the phone does in the market regardless.

