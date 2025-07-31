Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Sees Massive Demand in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

A Samsung executive said that they are working overtime to ensure that timely deliveries can take place, according to a CNBC TV-18 report. Vijay Sales, a top retailer of smartphones and electronics in India said that they are running out of stock.

Highlights

  • Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE in India.
  • What was looked at as a super expensive phone, is now facing a shortage in supply in India.
  • The three devices garnered a record 2,10,000 pre-orders within 48 hours of launch.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE in India. What was looked at as a super expensive phone, is now facing a shortage in supply in India. The three devices garnered a record 2,10,000 pre-orders within 48 hours of launch. There's a huge demand for these new foldable flagships from Samsung in India and the company is currently facing issues in meeting with that demand.




A Samsung executive said that they are working overtime to ensure that timely deliveries can take place, according to a CNBC TV-18 report. Vijay Sales, a top retailer of smartphones and electronics in India said that they are running out of stock for these particular devices in their key cities. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India for Rs 1,74,999.

This is not a cheap phone. Even the Z Flip 7 was launched for more than Rs 1 lakh in India. So these are super expensive phones. What's interesting is that Samsung is getting all this demand just two months before the launch of iPhone 17 series in India. On Amazon, users can get up to Rs 11,250 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with SBI Bank credit cards. The phone has the best of everything including camera, chipset, and software experience. If you are ordering one or already have experienced a device, then let us know in the comments below.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

