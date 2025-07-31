BSNL Asked to Grow Mobility Business by 50%: Report

Reported by Tanuja K

BSNL is not increasing the prices of the plans. Instead, the company is focusing on reducing the benefits at the same price. So while consumers will effectively paying the same amount, the services will get expensive in hindsight.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been tasked by the telecom minister to grow its mobility business by 50%.
  • The telecom operator has been struggling to compete in India owing to inferior networks.
  • The mobility businsess for BSNL should grow with rising tariffs and faster 4G networks which are now present in many parts of India.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been tasked by the telecom minister to grow its mobility business by 50%. The telecom operator has been struggling to compete in India owing to inferior networks. The mobility businsess for BSNL should grow with rising tariffs and faster 4G networks which are now present in many parts of India. BSNL will continue to grow its high-speed network presence in more areas in the coming months and years.




According to an ET report, Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India, said, "Your enterprise business must grow by a range of 25-30%. There’s no reason why your consumer mobility business should not grow by 50%. This is for next year. Even if you grow your ARPU (average revenue per user) by 50 per cent, you'll already be there."

BSNL is not increasing the prices of the plans. Instead, the company is focusing on reducing the benefits at the same price. So while consumers will effectively paying the same amount, the services will get expensive in hindsight. Apart from 4G, BSNL is also lookin to deploy 5G in many parts of the country in the coming months.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

