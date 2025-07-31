OnePlus 13 Price to Drop by Rs 7,000 Temporarily

OnePlus 13 is going to come under a special discount for some time. The company has announced that the OnePlus 13 will get a temporary price drop of Rs 7,000.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13 normally retails for Rs 62,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant.
  • OnePlus 13, the flagship phone from OnePlus for the Indian as well as international markets is soon going to get a discount.
  • There's another variant with 12GB+512GB for Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 13 5G, the flagship phone from OnePlus for the Indian as well as international markets is soon going to get a discount. OnePlus 13 normally retails for Rs 62,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. Then there's another variant with 12GB+512GB for Rs 69,999. If users want, they can also get the 24GB+1TB variant for Rs 82,999.




OnePlus 13 is going to come under a special discount for some time. The company has announced that the OnePlus 13 will get a temporary price drop of Rs 7,000. This sale will be there between August 1 to August 31, 2025. The sale price likely also includes bank discounts.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It has a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box, based on Android 15. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear, all powered by a 50MP sensor. The phone supports advanced camera features such as dual-exposure algorithm, action mode, and clear burst. One of the best things about the OnePlus 13 is its telephoto sensor.

Whether you are recording a video on zoom or taking a photo, everything will work just exceptionally well with the device.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

