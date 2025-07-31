Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 8 More Cities Across Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Malappuram and Kozhikode in Kerala, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik in Maharashtra, and four cities in Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara – starting Thursday, July 31, 2025. This expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across 23 cities in its 17 priority circles, where the company has acquired 5G spectrum, it said in separate statements issued on Wednesday.

Vi 5G Goes Live in 8 New Cities

Vi 5G has gone live in eight cities across three circles today: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik. Prior to this, Vi said it has already launched 5G services in nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Sonipat and Patna.

Unlimited 5G Data as an Introductory Offer

Vi users in these cities with 5G-enabled devices can access Vi 5G services starting today. As an introductory offer, Vi said it is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers can enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Leadership Speaks on the 5G Launch

Commenting on the launch, George Mathew V, Business Head – Kerala, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Malappuram and Kozhikode, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to two key cities in North Kerala. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Kerala, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to two more prominent cities in Maharashtra. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Singhvi, Business Head – Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the four key cities in Gujarat. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Gujarat, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Partnership with Nokia and Ericsson

In Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and has implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance. In Gujarat, Vi has also partnered with Nokia to deploy similar infrastructure.

4G Network Upgrades

Network Upgrades in Kerala

In parallel with its 5G rollout, Vi said it has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Kerala to deliver enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience. Vi also launched 4G services in Lakshadweep islands in November last year. Since March 2024, it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum in over 1400 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, deployed 2100 MHz spectrum on 4300 sites, augmented capacity by layer addition and augmented spectrum bandwidth, enhancing both reach and data traffic handling capabilities. These upgrades implemented over 15 months from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 22 percent capacity increase in Kerala, Vi said.

Network Upgrades in Maharashtra and Goa circle

Similarly, Vi said it has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Maharashtra and Goa circle. Since March 2024, it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 7,900 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, as well as added 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 7,000 sites. Additionally, more than 2100 new sites have been added across 2200 towns.

Network Upgrades in Gujarat

Vi has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Gujarat. Since March 2024, it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 6,300 sites, as well as upgraded 900 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 1100 sites, to strengthen indoor coverage. Vi has also added 2100 MHz spectrum to more than 4900 sites. Additionally, over 1500 new sites have been added across the State. These network augmentations implemented over 15 months between April 2024 and June 2025 have led to 35 percent capacity increase in Gujarat, according to Vi.

Vi further said it remains committed to building a future-ready network that meets the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses.