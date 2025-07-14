Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Nagpur, Expands Network in Maharashtra



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Nagpur. "This expansion is part of Vi's planned 5G rollout across 23 cities, with Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad next on the map, alongside other rollouts currently underway covering its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum," Vi said in a statement on July 14, 2025.

Nagpur Joins Vi's 5G Network

Vi customers in Nagpur with compatible 5G smartphones can access the service starting today. As an introductory offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from Rs 299. The new service promises faster downloads, high-definition streaming, low-latency gaming, and improved cloud access.

Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said the company is committed to delivering next-generation connectivity to users in Nagpur. "As we launch Vi 5G in Nagpur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Orange City. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption," he said.

Partnership with Ericsson

To ensure a superior 5G experience, Vi said it has partnered with Ericsson to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology to optimize network performance in real-time.

Upgrades to 4G Infrastructure

In addition to the 5G rollout, Vi said it has undertaken significant upgrades to its 4G network in the Maharashtra and Goa circle. This includes the deployment of 900 MHz spectrum on around 7,250 sites to improve indoor coverage and enhanced 2100 MHz spectrum capacity on over 6,700 sites. More than 2,000 new sites have also been added across 2,200 towns to improve overall connectivity.

Vi 5G Expansion

"These upgrades underscore Vi's commitment to delivering consistent and high-quality connectivity across urban and rural areas. Vi remains committed to building a future-ready network that meets the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses," the company said. Earlier, Vi introduced 5G services in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Chandigarh and Patna.