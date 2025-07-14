Airtel Yearly Plans with Unlimited 5G Now Include JioHotstar and Xstream Play Premium Benefits



Bharti Airtel has revamped its yearly prepaid plans, offering Unlimited 5G data with added premium OTT benefits through a one-year subscription, thereby enhancing entertainment benefits for users in select circles. Airtel has two yearly plans with Unlimited 5G offerings in its prepaid portfolio. Now, these two plans — Rs 3599 and Rs 3999 — offer JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscriptions for one year. Although the official release from Airtel is awaited, check out the plan benefits and other prepaid plan changes Airtel has made recently.

Airtel Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

The plan includes Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, post daily quota usage data speed of up to 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, and a validity of 365 days.

Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 23 OTTs) subscription for 1 year, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune free for 30 days).

Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

The plan includes Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, post-daily quota usage data speed of up to 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, and a validity of 365 days.

Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 23 OTTs) subscription for 1 year, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune free for 30 days).

Premium OTT Benefit Revision

Currently, the premium OTT benefits are applicable in select circles (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, West Bengal, and possibly a few other circles) at the time of this writing. Kindly check the benefits applicable to your number in your respective circle at the time of recharge.

Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership

Apollo 24|7 Circle 3-month free membership has been removed from all Airtel prepaid plans where it was previously offered. As of this writing, we could not see the benefit listed under any prepaid plans. However, Airtel postpaid plans still offer the Apollo Circle membership benefit, and it appears the benefit will now be confined to postpaid users.

If you're looking for information on Airtel prepaid plans, benefits, and complete details for July, you can check out the story linked here.