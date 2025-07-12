Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price to Rs 349

Reported by Kripa B

Bharti Airtel makes high-speed 5G more affordable with a revised prepaid plan offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and SMS benefits.

Highlights

  • Airtel reduces entry-level 5G plan from Rs 379 to Rs 349.
  • Enjoy 2GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.
  • Effective daily cost is just Rs 12.46 for high-speed 5G access.

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has revised its entry-level prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data to users. Previously, Airtel's entry-level plan with unlimited 5G data was priced at Rs 379. Now, the company is providing the complimentary 5G benefit with prepaid plan priced at Rs 349—making it Rs 30 cheaper than before. Let's take a closer look at the plan and the benefits it includes.

Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Airtel's entry-level prepaid plan with complimentary Unlimited 5G data now starts at Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day (totaling around 56GB), with a validity of 28 days. Previously, this plan offered 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

Additional Airtel Rewards include access to the Airtel Xstream app for free content, one free Hellotune per month, VoLTE (HD Voice), and a built-in AI-powered spam detection feature.

Airtel Introduces New Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Airtel has recently launched a new 21-day validity voice-centric plan. The Airtel Rs 189 plan comes bundled with Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, and 1GB Data with a validity of 21 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Conclusion

For an average of approximately Rs 12.46 per day, customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data—enabling them to stream music and movies, stay informed, and more. Please note that the Unlimited 5G data benefit is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

