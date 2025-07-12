Best Phone Deals on Amazon from Samsung, OnePlus and More

Samsung, OnePlus, and other companies are offering their phones at a major discount on Amazon India’s Prime Day sale. The phones that we are talking about here aren’t cheap, but they have become more affordable than ever before. These deals will stay for a limited time till July 14, 2025. The deals are live so users can check them out and here, we will list some phones that are potentially a great offer for the customers. Let’s check them out.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available only for Rs 74,999 (check here). If you are someone who wants a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered flagship from 2024, then this is a pretty good option. Samsung’s S series also has excellent cameras apart from being able to deliver a powerful experience for multi-taskers.

Of course, the S24 Ultra also comes with the S-Pen. Check out the offer before it goes away.

OnePlus 13R with Free Buds 3 and Discounts

OnePlus 13R 5G is now available with 12GB+256GB for Rs 42,997 (check here). There are additional bank offers. Plus, users are eligible to get free Buds 3 with the phone. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box and is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G

iQOO Neo 10R 5G is available only for Rs 25,998 (check here). There’s a Rs 500 coupon bundled as well. It is one of the best phones available in the price range for now. With exchange offers, the price will be discounted even further.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is a little old now, but it will still do the job for you. It is priced at Rs 21,972 (check here). Users can get further Rs 1,000 discount on purchase with select cards. In addition to that, users will also get exchange offers.