oneplus pad 2 price lowered in india

OnePlus Pad 2, a powerful tablet powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company released this tablet in 2024. It doesn't only perform fast, but also delivers great visuals. There are productivity tools on the tablet which allow users to multi-task and get things done faster. The only thing is that there's no cellular variant. However, if you have a OnePlus device, you can always connect it with the tablet. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC ensures that AI (artificial intelligence) features also run well on the tablet. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.









OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India (Latest)

OnePlus Pad 2 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 38,999 (check here). The price can be lowered by another Rs 1,500 to Rs 37,499. It can be lowered even further with the exchange offers. It is available in a single Nimbus Gray colour variant.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications in India (Latest)

OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display. It supports 3000 x 2120 pixels resolution with Dolby Vision and 900nits of peak brightness. There are six speakers, three on every side to ensure a great listening experience. As mentioned, the tablet features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 GEn 3 SoC couled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with 9510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging which can charge the tablet in just 80 minutes. There's AI Eraser 2.0 on the tablet for editing photos. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience. With OnePlus AI Suite coming in with the software updates, this tablet can help you get done a lot in a very less time and that too like a professional.