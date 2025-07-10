Central Mumbai’s First 5G Ambulance Launched

Central Mumbai has just witnessed the launch of its first 5G enabled Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance service. All the telcos have showcased multiple times the use case of 5G enabled ambulances which could help with saving lives on the go. Now this is a reality for Central Mumbai as RED Health, India's largest emergency medical response platform, and Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai have collaborated to launch a 5G enabled ambulance. The flat off ceremoney for the ambulance was held on July 9, 2025. This will push the boundaries of how technology will help with saving lives of people in Mumbai.









With the 5G connectivity, this ambulance will be able to trasmit data in real time to the hospital and doctors for remote consultancies and seamless coordination between emergency response teams and hospitals. With time, we can expect more hospitals and emergency services to bring in 5G connected ambulances. This is a great way for the telcos to again monetise their 5G services.

Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO, Red Health said, "The launch of Central Mumbai's first 5G-enabled Advanced Life Support ambulance service represents a powerful breakthrough in emergency medical technology. Unfortunately, whenever any medical emergency comes up, it is human nature to panic. Such is the situation that even basic decisions like what to call, whom to call, gets clouded in confusion. Now with streamlined emergency services, it gives us a solid chance to utilise the very critical “golden hour” that sometimes determines the success or failure of further treatment."

Sameer Kulkarni, CEO, Dr L.H. Hiranandani Hospital said, "We are proud to launch Central Mumbai’s first 5G-enabled Advanced Life Support Ambulance which represents a paradigm shift in emergency medical care delivery. Sometimes, due to traffic congestion, access to hospitals can become difficult—especially during emergencies. There is a golden hour- a crucial period immediately after a medical emergency, when life-saving medical or surgical intervention can offer the highest chance of survival.

In this critical time frame, every second counts and the actions taken by ambulance team can be the defining factor in saving lives. This 5G capability in ambulances will allow real-time data transmission, remote monitoring, and on-the-move consultations with specialists. The initiative will aim to minimize the time taken for diagnosis and treatment, starting from the moment a patient leaves their home."