Bharti Airtel Incorporates Airtel Money Subsidiary, Expands Partnership with Ericsson for 5G FWA



Bharti Airtel has announced the incorporation of a new step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited (Airtel Money), as per a regulatory filing made on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has issued the Certificate of Incorporation on July 8, 2025. Airtel Money has been incorporated with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and a paid-up/subscribed share capital of Rs 1,00,000. The investment qualifies as a related party transaction, with shares subscribed at par and on an arms-length basis, the company added.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans for July 2025: Full Details with Unlimited 5G, Data, and OTT Benefits









Airtel Incorporates Airtel Money Limited

The listed entity holds 100 percent shareholding in the acquired entity, with no additional shares acquired beyond this ownership percentage. The incorporated entity belongs to the financial services industry.

Airtel Money Wallet, a digital wallet service of Airtel Payments Bank, Airtel's non-bank financial entity, enables users to make online and offline payments, recharge mobiles, and pay utility bills directly from their mobile phones.

Airtel and Ericsson Deepen Partnership for 5G FWA

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have also announced deepening their long-standing relationship with a new agreement. The two companies have entered into a new agreement to bolster Airtel's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India with Ericsson's core network portfolio.

Under this partnership, Ericsson will deploy its new core network solutions to improve Airtel's FWA capabilities, with the aim of enhancing customer experience for Airtel FWA users.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform which will support higher capacity with a smaller footprint and better total cost of ownership. This development builds on the previously announced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal, which forms the foundation for Airtel's transition to a unified, future-ready 5G Standalone (SA) network infrastructure.

The CTO of Bharti Airtel said, "Ericsson's innovative Packet Core deployment architecture represents a foundational enhancement, enabling critical improvements in network quality and reliability. This strategic implementation is specifically designed to accommodate rapidly increasing customer data requirements, ensuring robust performance and seamless connectivity even under peak demand. This rollout is another step in the sustained success of our collaboration with Ericsson, demonstrating our collective capability to leverage cutting-edge technology for elevated overall customer experience."

Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson added, "We are proud to continue our technology leadership journey with Airtel by enabling their next wave of 5G monetization through FWA. Ericsson's Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is designed to deliver high performance with efficiency and scale, making it ideal for driving Airtel's 5G FWA ambitions. This collaboration is not just about advanced technology - it's about enabling inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide in the country."

Ericsson has been a long-standing technology partner of Bharti Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communication.

Also Read: Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User Experience

Previous Partnerships with Nokia, Ericsson

Earlier in February 2025, Airtel awarded a contract to Nokia and Qualcomm focusing on the expansion of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi solutions to facilitate high-speed internet access to millions across India. As part of the arrangement, Nokia will supply Airtel with its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, utilizing Qualcomm Modem-RF and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

In April 2025, Airtel and Nokia announced expanding their partnership with the deployment of Nokia's Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions for providing a better network experience for Airtel's growing 4G/5G customer base. The solution will help integrate 5G and 4G technologies into a single set of servers. Nokia's FWA will provide additional capacities for home broadband and enterprise-critical application services.

Earlier in June 2025, Ericsson was awarded a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract by Bharti Airtel. Under this agreement, Ericsson will enable intent-based operations, powered by its centralized Network Operations Center (NOC), to manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

This partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel's pan-India network through its NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits Detailed: July 2025 Edition

Airtel Introduces New Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Coming to prepaid plan updates offered by Airtel, there are not many changes or revisions, except that the telco has launched a new 21-day validity voice-centric plan. The Airtel Rs 189 plan comes bundled with Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, and 1GB Data with a validity of 21 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. The rest of the prepaid plans and benefits remained the same as of this writing on July 10, 2025.