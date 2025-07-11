Vodafone Idea’s Rs 98 Plan: Validity and Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Rs 98 prepaid plan comes with 200MB of data. The plan has only 10 days of service validity. The company gets unlimited voice calling and doesn't offer any outgoing SMSes.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea's cheapest validity plan comes for less than Rs 100.
  • This is a spectacular price in India given the fact that every telco has hiked the tariffs.
  • No other private telecom operator apart from Vodafone Idea is offering users a plan that comes for less than Rs 100.

Vodafone Idea's cheapest validity plan comes for less than Rs 100. This is a spectacular price in India given the fact that every telco has hiked the tariffs. No other private telecom operator apart from Vodafone Idea is offering users a plan that comes for less than Rs 100. But given that this is a very cheap plan, it does come with a very short validity. This is because Vi doesn't want its avereage revenue per user (ARPU) to be hurt. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plan and understand what users get with it.




Read More - Airtel, Jio and Vi Cheapest 1 Day Validity Data Vouchers

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 98 prepaid plan comes with 200MB of data. The plan has only 10 days of service validity. The company gets unlimited voice calling and doesn't offer any outgoing SMSes. The data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50 paise per MB. The daily cost of using this plan is effectively Rs 9.8.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Backs 2G Users, First in India to Do So

This is still pretty cheap compared to what users need to pay in the outside countries for just keeping the SIM active. This prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is available throughout India. If in case it is not available in your area, let us know in the comments section below. There are more affordable plans from Vodafone Idea available.

In fact, Bharti Airtel recently brought a new prepaid plan silently which costs Rs 189. This plan is also focused on low-earning users. The Rs 189 plan from Airtel gives 21 days of service validity. The daily cost of using the Rs 189 plan is Rs 9. So effectively, this plan is cheaper than the one from Vi mentioned here if daily cost was to be considered. Further, you get more data too.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

