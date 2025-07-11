Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

Reported by Kripa B

Mysuru becomes the second city in Karnataka to receive Vi’s 5G services following Bengaluru rollout.

Highlights

  • Vi 5G services now available in Mysuru starting July 11, 2025.
  • Introductory offer: Unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299.
  • Network capacity in Karnataka increased by 41 percent from March 2024 to May 2025.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Mysuru, starting today, Friday, July 11, 2025. Following last month's 5G rollout in Bengaluru, Mysuru becomes the second city in Karnataka to experience Vi's 5G connectivity. This expansion is part of Vi's planned 5G rollout across many cities, covering its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum, the company said in a statement on Thursday, July 10.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Unlikely to Receive Further Relief or Payment Extension: Report




Vi Expands 5G Footprint to Mysuru

Vi previously introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna, as it continues to extend 5G coverage to more users across India. Vi users in Mysuru with 5G-enabled devices can now access Vi 5G services. As an introductory offer, Vi said it is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers can enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dani, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Mysuru, shortly after our 5G launch in Bengaluru, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to this City of Palaces. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Karnataka, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in 23 More Cities, Enhances 4G Network Coverage

Samsung Partnership Powers 5G

Vi said it has partnered with Samsung to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure in Mysuru and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance, ensuring a strong 5G experience.

"With successful integration of high transmit power, multi-technology supported, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has enabled green solutions for a seamless 5G experience for Mysuru's subscribers," the official release said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for 2G Users

4G Network Upgrades Across Karnataka

Alongside its 5G expansion, Vi said it has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka to deliver enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience. The company has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 3,000 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, doubled 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 1900 sites, and added 2100 MHz spectrum on more than 1,600 sites.

Additionally, Vi has enhanced its 1800 MHz capacity across more than 4,400 sites, enhancing both reach and data traffic handling capabilities. These upgrades implemented over 14 months from March 2024 to May 2025 have led to a 41 percent capacity increase in Karnataka, Vi said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

