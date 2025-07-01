Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Guarantee Programme Offering Extra Validity for 2G Users



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new initiative aimed at its 2G handset user base. Under the newly introduced Vi Guarantee Programme, prepaid customers on unlimited voice packs priced at Rs 199 and above will receive an additional 2 days of validity with each recharge. This benefit will be credited up to 12 times over a year, offering a total of 24 extra days of service, Vi said.

Extra Validity to Address Recharge Gaps

The programme addresses a persistent issue faced by voice-centric and low-data usage customers, who often find themselves needing to recharge twice within a single month due to the traditional 28-day validity. With the extra two days, customers will now receive a full 30-day cycle, effectively enabling one recharge per calendar month and ensuring more seamless and uninterrupted service.

"The Vi Guarantee programme aims to address a long-standing challenge faced by voice-only or low data usage prepaid customers, which is the need to recharge again within the same month. With traditional 28-day packs, customers often recharge twice in a single calendar month or sometimes continue with interrupted service," Vi said on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Enhanced Value in Select Telecom Circles

This benefit is available to prepaid users on 2G handsets. Customers in select circles—Assam, North East, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan—will receive slightly enhanced data benefits as well. For example, the Rs 199 and Rs 209 packs, which typically offer 2GB data and 300 SMS, will offer 3GB data in these regions, along with the 2-day extra validity.

To activate the extra validity benefit, eligible customers can dial *USSD code 999# or call 1212.

Vi Guarantee for 4G/5G Users Continues

Vi said it also continues to run its Vi Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G users, launched last year. This plan offers 130GB of bonus data spread over one year, with 10GB credited every 28 days for 13 cycles. To avail of this benefit, customers must be on unlimited daily data plans of Rs 299 or higher and can activate the offer through the Vi mobile app.

With this dual-pronged approach, Vi aims to enhance customer experience across technology segments by providing greater value and minimizing service disruptions due to frequent recharges.

