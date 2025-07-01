iqoo z9s 5g price lowers in india

iQOO Z9s, a semi-affordable phone from iQOO is now discounted in India. The phone sits well in the price segment for average users who want to do it all with the device but can't pay a lot. The iQOO Z9s launched in India starting at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB. Now the price has fallen, but only by a small margin for the Indian market. The iQOO Z9s has a deccent design and a curved display and makes for a compelling device in that price segment. Let's take a look at the new and updated price of the phone.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Gets Price Cut

iQOO Z9s 5G India Price Latest

iQOO Z9s 5G is available in India starting at Rs 18,998 for the 8GB+128GB variant (check here). The price can be lowered further by Rs 1,000 if the user has select credit cards from ICICI Bank and more. It is available in two colours - Onyx Green and Titanium Matte.

Let's take a look at the specifications to understand what you get with the phone.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 5 to Launch in a Few Days, Here’s What to Know

iQOO Z9s Specificatons in India

iQOO Z9s comes with a large curved display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled withup to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5500mAhbattery with support for 44W fast-charging.

There's a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera sensor with AURA Light at the rear and the phone is promised 2 years of Android and 3 years of security update. The phone's RAM can also be extended virtually if there's memory left.

The device supports 2000Hz of instant touch sampling rate and packs a dual stereo speaker system for delivering an exceptional gaming experience.