OnePlus Nord 5 to Launch in a Few Days, Here’s What to Know

OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Then, right from the OnePlus 13 series, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera sensor with OIS at the rear and a 50MP JN5 camera sensor at the front for selfies.

  • OnePlus Nord 5, a new and upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is coming to India.
  • The company announced that the phone will launch on July 8, 2025.
  • The OnePlus Nord 5 has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 5, a new and upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is coming to India. The company announced that the phone will launch on July 8, 2025. The day is not far from now. The OnePlus Nord 5 has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. To recall, the Nord 4 was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. This means that there's notable upgrade in power this time. The Snapdragon 8s Gen is capable of handling heavy tasks and high end gaming. Let's take a look at the confirmed details.




OnePlus Nord 5, Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Then, right from the OnePlus 13 series, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera sensor with OIS at the rear and a 50MP JN5 camera sensor at the front for selfies. The front and back cameras are capable of capturing videos in 4K 60fps.

The phone has a 7300mm VC cooling chamber. This means that the device is capable of high-end gaming at cool temperatures. The phone supports 144fps gaming with titles such as BGMI and CODM.

OnePlus Nord 5 is going to come with a flat OLED display panel. The phone is expected to support 1.5K resolution and have a large 6.74-inch screen. The phone is expected to deliver a strong performance in the gaming segment. The device is also likely going to come with 100W wired charging.

