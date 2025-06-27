Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Variant Gets Discount in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB is available only for Rs 18,999 on Amazon (check here). The tablet can be further discounted with select bank credit cards.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has been available in India for quite some time. It launched long back and is now available at a discounted price.
  • The Galaxy Tab A9+ has both 5G variant as well as a Wi-Fi variant.
  • We are talking about the Wi-Fi variant here because the 5G variant is now showing as not available for the time being.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has been available in India for quite some time. It launched long back and is now available at a discounted price. The Galaxy Tab A9+ has both 5G variant as well as a Wi-Fi variant. We are talking about the Wi-Fi variant here because the 5G variant is now showing as not available for the time being. Whether it is out of stock or the company is just not selling it in India is something we can't comment on. As for now, let's take a look at the pricing details of the Wi-Fi variant and then also check out its specifications.




Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB is available only for Rs 18,999 on Amazon (check here). The tablet can be further discounted with select bank credit cards. This discount would be capped at Rs 3,000 so the final price of the tablet can go down to as low as Rs 15,999. Let's take a look at the specifications of the tablet and understand whether it is a value buy for customers or not.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with a 11-inch LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's resolution support of 1920 x 1200 pixels (WQXGA) and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. There's support for Dolby Atmos for a rich audio experience and the software is designed to allow users to multi-task and take their productivity to next level. It has a simple and classic design with a single camera at the rear body. This tablet is good for basic use by students and professionals both. It can also be used as a tool to be entertained with games and movies.

