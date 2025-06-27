Nothing Phone 3 One Key Camera Detail Confirmed

Nothing Phone 3 is going to launch in India and the global markets on July 1, 2025. The company has now confirmed one key camera detail ahead of the launch. This camera detail is actually important and gives people an insight into how good its cameras will be. Nothing shared on social media that its upcoming Phone 3 will have a 50MP periscope camera. While the company didn't share any insight into how its zooming capabilities will be, it is nonetheless an impressive thing for a phone to have a 50MP periscope camera.









There will be a set of other cameras too. Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Nothing Phone 3 is being called the first true flagship from the company. One other thing which is actually a highlight about the phone is its design. You might be wondering since it is a Nothing phone, the design must come with a Glyph interface. However, this time, that is changing. Nothing has dropped the Glyph interface, and in hindsight, that might be for the best.

The Glyph interface didn't add much value to the user's journey and must have come at some cost to the company. So cutting that cost would have helped the company in keeping the phone still in the more affordable range than other flagships without cutting down on the cameras or the display. Nothing will unveil the phone in just a couple of days and along with that, we will also get to see a new headphone from the company called Nothing Headphone 1. Stay tuned to get more details including pricing and specifications of the phone as it launches in India and the global markets.