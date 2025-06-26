TECNO POVA 7 Launching on July 4, 2025 in India

TECNO POVA 7, a new smartphone in India is going to launch soon in India. The company is going to launch this via Flipkart on July 4, 2025. The company has not yet announced the price of the devices. The phone's teaser image shows that there are three cameras at the rear. Further, the camera setup has an LED light around the camera. There's an LED flash as well.









The landing page of the mobile is now live on Flipkart. TECNO POVA 7 has already launched for the international markets. Based on that, we can take an assumption on what the specifications will be. The device comes with a display which supports 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution display. The global variant also has a 7000mAh battery with support for 45W fash charge. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor.

Note that these are the global specifications, and it might not necessarily be the same for India. The device will run on HiOS 15 out of the box and will also have Tecno AI integrated, as per the expectations. The design seems to be similar as the global variant, thus we are expecting if not all, then most things to be the same.

The device has a body with Matte finish and in the global market is available in three colours. For India, one of those colours - Black has been teased already. More details will be shared upon the time of the launch or as the brand reveals more information. So stay tuned for that.