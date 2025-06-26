OPPO Reno14 Series India Launch on this Date

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • OPPO is going to launch the Reno14 series in India on July 3, 2025.
  • This is the latest Reno series device from OPPO and some of the details of the phone.
  • The Reno14 has already been launched for the China market.

oppo reno14 series india launch on this

OPPO is going to launch the Reno14 series in India on July 3, 2025. This is the latest Reno series device from OPPO and some of the details of the phone have already been announced. The Reno14 has already been launched for the China market. For the Indian market, the phone will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. Ahead of the launch, which is about a week from here, the company has confirmed some of the camera details of the phone.




OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will feature a 50MP quad-camera setup. The 50MP sensor equipped on the device as an OmniVision OV50E large 1.55-inch sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation). There's also a 50MP OV50D ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone also features a 50MP 3.5x optical zoom combined with the AI Telephoto Zoom and 120x digital zoom.

The Reno14 series will also feature a 50MP JN5 front camera sensor for selfies. The standard Reno14 carries a primary OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX882 1.95-inch sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the same 50MP telephoto module, and a 50MP JN5 front camera as the Pro variant.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

