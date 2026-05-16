iPhone 18 Series Latest Updates: Price and Colour of Pro Models

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, will soon be launching the iPhone 18 series globally. The launch is going to take place around September 2026. iPhone 18 series will have the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The four devices are expected to be the next growth makers for Apple. Here, we are going to talk about the price and colour of the iPhone 18 series.

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iPhone 18 Price Expectations

iPhone 18 will not be as cheap as the iPhone 17 was. Apple basically launched a higher memory variant (256GB) as the base model compared to 128GB previously, and priced it around the same as what it used to offer the 128GB variant for. This led to people going for the iPhone 17 base model way more than would have.

However, things were different back then. Now, the memory costs are way higher. This is due to global supply chain issues created due to geopolitical tensions in the west. This has increased the cost of manufacturing and shipping the devices for Apple. To ensure that the margins stay the same, Apple will have no other option but to increase the price of iPhone 18 base model.

However, iPhone 18 Pro models will likely not see any price increase. This is because the iPhone 18 Pro models still retain plenty of margin for the company, thus, even after a higher memory cost, Apple will be to keep the pricing of iPhone 18 Pro devices aggressive.

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