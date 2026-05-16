AST SpaceMobile Shows Near-100 Mbps Broadband From Space on a Standard Phone

AST SpaceMobile has demonstrated a peak download speed of 98.9 Mbps from space directly to a standard smartphone using its Block 1 BlueBird satellites, without requiring any phone modification or new hardware. The test, conducted in international waters off the coast of the Bahamas, is a major step for direct-to-device satellite broadband, a technology that aims to bring mobile connectivity to areas where normal ground networks are weak, unavailable, or difficult to deploy. For India, the development is also relevant because AST SpaceMobile has already partnered with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to explore satellite-based direct-to-phone connectivity in the country.

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Broadband From Space to a Regular Phone

The biggest point in AST SpaceMobile’s latest test is not only the speed, but the device used. The company says the download was delivered directly to a regular smartphone this matters because traditional satellite broadband usually requires a dish, terminal, or separate equipment. AST SpaceMobile’s approach is different it is trying to build a space-based cellular broadband network that can work with everyday mobile phones.

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The company said the speed test used its Block 1 BlueBird satellites and reached a peak download speed of 98.9 Mbps. During the demonstration, AST SpaceMobile indicated that bandwidth was being pushed from a hyper server in Georgia, to the test location. The test also showed speeds around the high-97 Mbps range before touching the highlighted peak of 98.9 Mbps. The result was described as a significant milestone for satellite-to-smartphone broadband.

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