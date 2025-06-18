Vodafone Idea and AST SpaceMobile Partner to Bring Satellite Broadband Connectivity to India



Indian telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) and satellite-based cellular broadband network provider AST SpaceMobile announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile connectivity across India's unconnected regions. "Collaboration to bring Direct-to-Device satellite broadband connectivity to India, supporting Digital India's vision of universal mobile access," Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Space-Based Cellular Technology

"India is one of the world's largest and most dynamic telecom markets, with over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers. While there is widespread 4G and emerging 5G coverage, satellite communication will complement terrestrial connectivity to further expand broadband cellular access in some challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial mobile infrastructure might be difficult," the official release said.

"This partnership will bring together Vi’s robust national network with AST SpaceMobile's revolutionary space-based cellular technology, which connects directly to everyday smartphones without the need of any specialised software or device support or updates," Vi said in a statement.

Supporting Digital India's Vision

In alignment with Digital India's initiatives, AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Idea announced that they will collaborate on the SpaceMobile Satellite System.

This space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi's telecom services of terrestrial connectivity, providing voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access.

Voices from Vi and AST SpaceMobile

"Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity," said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi.

"India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile. "We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space. Together with Vodafone Idea, we are excited to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, remote learning, and countless other applications that will benefit from truly ubiquitous mobile broadband."

Unlocking New Applications Across Sectors

According to Vodafone Idea, this collaboration puts India at the forefront of global space tech innovation and will push the development of use cases and applications for connectivity. "Together, Vi and AST SpaceMobile will also collaborate to develop commercial offerings for diverse sectors, including consumer, enterprise and IoT," the two companies said.

