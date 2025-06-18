Signal for Every Indian: Vi’s Big Step with Satellite Connectivity

In a major push toward universal digital access, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile, the U.S based company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones directly to satellites.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling direct-to-mobile satellite connectivity, a breakthrough that could eliminate mobile signal blackspots across India especially in remote and rural areas where traditional towers are not feasible.









Expanding Connectivity Across India

The partnership is expected to empower Vi with the ability to provide seamless mobile coverage even in the most inaccessible locations such as mountainous regions, dense forests, border areas, and disaster-prone zones. Unlike traditional satellite internet services that require specialized equipment, AST SpaceMobile’s technology connects directly to standard 4G and 5G smartphones without any additional hardware.

“This step aligns with our vision to deliver next-generation connectivity solutions to every corner of the country,” a Vi spokesperson said.

How Vi Satellite Connectivity Works

AST SpaceMobile’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation is designed to function like a network of mobile towers in the sky. Once fully deployed, the system will allow users to stay connected in areas where terrestrial networks don’t reach.

This move is especially significant for a country like India, where millions of citizens in rural and tribal regions still lack reliable mobile service.

Key Benefits for India

Rural Empowerment: Access to digital banking, e-learning, and telemedicine

Disaster Resilience: Communication access during emergencies when ground networks fail

No Extra Devices: Works with regular smartphones

Support for Digital India: Complements national goals of full digital inclusion

Global Collaboration with Local Impact

Vi is part of the Vodafone Group, which has already collaborated with AST SpaceMobile globally. This Indian partnership marks a focused local effort to bridge the digital divide, using cutting-edge satellite technology to reach the last mile of mobile coverage.

With this announcement, Vi has positioned itself at the forefront of telecom innovation in India. As the country continues to digitise rapidly, space-based mobile signal delivery could be a key enabler in making digital services truly inclusive.

The first trials and phases of deployment are expected to be planned in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and technical integration.