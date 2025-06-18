OnePlus to Make IoT Products in India with Optiemus Electronics

Optiemus Electronics will help OnePlus in reducing costs, increase BOM level localisation, and improve supply chain resilience. One of the first products that the company is building in partnership with Optiemus is OnePlus Wireless Bullets Z3.

In a bid to boost investments in India and show support to the Make in India initiative of the government, OnePlus has decided to make IoT (Internet of Things) products within the country. OnePlus has announced that it will make IoT products within India with Optiemus Electronics. OnePlus has been vocal about its investments in India with the Project Starlight. Now, the company's IoT product portfolio will be built in India in Noida with Optiemus Electronics. The company has already been making phone products in India.




Optiemus Electronics will help OnePlus in reducing costs, increase BOM level localisation, and improve supply chain resilience. One of the first products that the company is building in partnership with Optiemus is OnePlus Wireless Bullets Z3. OnePlus is going to launch this new neckband earphone product very soon in India. It is being manufactured in India and that's a great thing for the nation.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, "At OnePlus, India has always been at the heart of our journey. Our partnership with OEL to manufacture
IoT products locally reflects our strong commitment to Project Starlight. This collaboration is not just about technology—it’s about empowering local communities, creating meaningful innovation, and bringing smarter, more connected experiences to our India community."

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Group said, "We are driven by a vision to become the most trusted and valued electronics manufacturer. Our collaboration with OnePlus marks a significant step in this journey, as we come together to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence. We specialize in transforming ideas into reality, and this partnership empowers us to manufacture high-quality IoT products. Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers and remain committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics manufacturing in India."

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

