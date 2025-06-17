oneplus pad go at a steal price

OnePlus Pad Go, the affordable tablet from OnePlus is now available at a steal price in India. The company is also expected to launch a new affordable tablet in this year. However, that's not yet confirmed. For now, if you want the OnePlus software for an affordable price, the Pad Go is the best option. OnePlus Pad Go is available at its lowest price. The price can be lowered even further with the help of bank discounts. Let's take a look at the deal and then also the specifications for the users who don't know about this tablet.









OnePlus Pad Go India Latest Price

OnePlus Pad Go is available in India for just Rs 15,999. This is a steal price available on Amazon for the 8GB+128GB variant. Note that this is just the Wi-Fi variant. The actual price is Rs 17,999. The price could be lowered by another Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,999 with the ICICI Bank credit card. If you wish to spend more and get the LTE + Wi-Fi variant, that is also available on the platform.

There are more and different card offers for other bank customers. The OnePlus Pad Go can also be purchased with an exchange offer on Amazon wherein the trade-in value could be as high as Rs 17,000, effectively making the tablet free for the customer. The old tablet's worth will be decided by Amazon depending on the quality, model, and year of purchase.

The OnePlus Pad Go has a 11.35-inch display with support for 2.4K resolution and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers. It has an 8000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and has a single camera at the rear with an 8MP sensor and an 8MP sensor for selfies at the front.