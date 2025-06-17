OnePlus to Launch 3 New Nord Products on July 8, 2025

OnePlus is calling it the OnePlus Summer Launch event. The company has gone for a design that's very chic, modern and has shades of the S series devices from Samsung. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus is soon going to launch multiple new Nord products.
  • This will be the arrival of a new era for Nord devices.
  • The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be the two phones that will come.

oneplus to launch 3 new nord products

OnePlus is soon going to launch multiple new Nord products. This will be the arrival of a new era for Nord devices. The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be the two phones that will come. Along with that, there will be one more Nord product, but it isn't a phone, it is an earphone. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will also become official on the said date. The launch date is July 8, 2025. OnePlus has officially teased the products, and even confirmed a few of the specifications along with the design of the products. Let's look.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price Lowers Soon after Launch

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 5 CE, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Details

The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and pack a 7300mm VC cooling chamber. It will also support 144fps gaming with BGMI and CODM. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will come with 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter with support for LHDC 5.0 and 3D spatial audio.

Read More - OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Launch Soon in India

There will be a Pro Gamer Mode which will support "Ultra" frame rate in BGMI and when paired with medium graphics, it will give the best results on the OnePlus Nord 5.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is also a device we expect to see at a certain point. It is interesting to see that it is not launching right now. It is expected to be the most affordable phone in the Nord lineup. Stay tuned for more details around OnePlus Nord 5 series and Nord Buds 4 as the brand is going to confirm more details in the coming days.

