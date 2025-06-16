OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Launch Soon in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Pad 3 in India and the global markets. Note that the Pad Go was launched in 2023. Since then, no affordable tablet has been launched by the company in the country.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Pad Lite, a new afforadble tablet from OnePlus is going to launch in India.
  • OnePlus Pad Lite would be successor to the OnePlus Pad Go.
  • The OnePlus Pad Go is also an affordable tablet, which is already available in India.

oneplus pad lite expected to launch soon

OnePlus Pad Lite, a new afforadble tablet from OnePlus is going to launch in India. OnePlus Pad Lite would be successor to the OnePlus Pad Go. The OnePlus Pad Go is also an affordable tablet, which is already available in India. OnePlus Pad Lite will sit below the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad 3. The decision to go for the "Lite" branding is interesting. We don't know for sure whether the Pad Go would see another model, for example Pad Go 2.




The "Lite" branding suggests that the tablet won't feature flagship specifications. The Pad Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. It is a 6nm processor and features two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz. The tablet could feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with a 9340mAh battery which is larger than 8000mAh.

It will be interesting to see if OnePlus launches the Pad Lite under Rs 20,000 in India. The company is already selling tablets in the premium segment and would be looking to garner a larger market share with the Pad Lite. OnePlus tablets are smooth and super good in performance.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

