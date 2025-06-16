Apple Mac Mini M4 Price Under Rs 50,000 Now

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple's Mac Mini M4 is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 53,990. This is about Rs 6,000 lesser than its launch price. It comes with a further discount offer of Rs 4,000 with select credit cards from Axis Bank, SBI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Highlights

  • Apple's Mac Mini M4 is now available at a superb price in India.
  • The Mac Mini M4 is the latest model of Mac Mini.
  • It is not only the latest, it is also the most powerful.

apple mac mini m4 price unders 50000

Apple's Mac Mini M4 is now available at a superb price in India. The Mac Mini M4 is the latest model of Mac Mini. It is not only the latest, it is also the most powerful. It launched at a price of Rs 59,900 for the base variant. Now, the very same base variant is available under Rs 50,000 in the country. This makes it a very good offer for people who are looking to get the Mac Mini M4 currently. The offer may change as it is not directly offered by Apple. Let's take a look at the deal.




Apple Mac Mini M4 Latest Price in India

Apple's Mac Mini M4 is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 53,990. This is about Rs 6,000 lesser than its launch price. It comes with a further discount offer of Rs 4,000 with select credit cards from Axis Bank, SBI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank, and ICICI Bank. The base variant of the Mac Mini M4 comes with 256GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.

The Mac Mini M4 can be attached to any display or screen for immediate computing needs. The M4 chip from Apple is one of the latest chips from the company and is designed with Apple Intelligence in mind.

There are a total of five USB ports on the Mac Mini M4. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity and has HDMI and ethernet ports. Note that you can also get more powerful versions of the Mac Mini powered by the M2 Pro chip and more on Amazon. But they are on the expensive end and would be appropriate for professionals. The Mac Mini is portable, light, and super powerful as it integrates the M4 chip.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

