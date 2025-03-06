MacBook Air M4 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

MacBook Air with a new M4 chipset has launched for the global and the Indian market. This is the latest offering from Apple for MacBook Air lovers. The M4 chip is extremely powerful and efficient and will take the personal computing to the next level. What's awesome about it is that the base variant now comes with 16GB of RAM, likely to accomodate the Apple Intelligence (AI) features. Apple has confirmed the pricing and specifications of this latest laptop for the Indian market. Let's take a look.









Apple MacBook Air M4 Price in India

The MacBook Air M4 starts in India at Rs 99,900 for the base 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is the 13-inch variant. For the 15-inch size, you can go for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 1,24,900. It will be available in four colour options - Sky Blue, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. The new MacBook Air is now available for pre-orders in India.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Specifications in India

Apple's MacBook Air M4 comes in two sizes - 13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels). There's a Super Retina display on both the variants with support for 500nits of peak brightness. The laptop supports up to two external displays at up to 6K resolution. Then, of course, there's the M4 chip running in both the variants. The M4 chip has a 10-core CPU where there are four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The chip also has a 16-core neural engine and an 8-core GPU with support for hardware accelerated ray tracing.

You can purchase this new laptop from Apple with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. If you want more RAM for performance, you will have to go for the MacBook Pros, which are more expensive.