Orange and Eutelsat Partner to Expand Satellite Internet in Africa and the Middle East



Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA) and Eutelsat have announced a multi-year partnership to bridge the digital divide through satellite connectivity in Africa and the Middle East. The collaboration aims to connect isolated areas with broadband access. As part of the partnership, Orange will use the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to provide internet access with initial deployment starting in Jordan, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The goal is to gradually extend coverage to all countries in the region.

Also Read: Eutelsat Completes First 5G NTN Trial Over OneWeb LEO Satellites









Satellite Connectivity for B2B and B2C

Offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, the service will cater to both individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B), complementing Orange's existing fixed and mobile networks. By integrating satellite technology with Orange's fixed and mobile networks, the partnership aims to strengthen digital inclusion efforts and will help to connect isolated territories, the companies said on March 4.

Managing Director, Orange Africa and Middle East, said: "This partnership illustrates our commitment to connecting all territories and bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East."

CEO of Orange Wholesale, added: "It is part of our strategy to offer our customers the best satellite connectivity solutions in high and low orbit, complementing our terrestrial networks. Orange Wholesale's satellite factory has all the expertise required to implement this strategy for all Orange Group entities. We also offer satellite operators the terrestrial connectivity solutions they need, such as teleports or long-distance fiber."

Also Read: Verizon Completes First Satellite-to-Mobile Video Call with AST SpaceMobile

Eutelsat's Role in Enhancing Connectivity

President of the Connectivity Business Unit within the Eutelsat Group added: "Our satellite technology including GEO capacity, combined with Orange's local footprint, brings connectivity where it's needed most. Together, we're creating a robust solution to accessibility challenges, providing reliable and affordable connectivity for consumers and businesses alike."

Orange also noted that it is already a reference customer of Eutelsat's Konnect VHTS satellite, which it uses to provide broadband services to its subscribers in France.