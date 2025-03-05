Apple has launched two new iPads for customers in India. These are iPad Air M3 and iPad 11th Generation. The new iPad Air M3 is powerful and comes in two sizes - 11-inch and 13-inch. The iPad 11th Gen is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 series. While it is a powerful chip as well, it doesn't compare to the power and efficiency of M3. But there's a huge price difference to justify that too. Let's take a look at the price of both tablets first, and then move on to the specifications.









Apple iPad Air M3, iPad 11th Gen Price in India

Apple's iPad Air M3 will start in India for a price of Rs 59,900. This is the 11-inch Wi-Fi model. The 13-inch Wi-Fi model of iPad Air M3 is priced at Rs 79,900. There are more expensive variants as well that support Wi-Fi + cellular. The iPad Air M3 11-inch cellular starts at Rs 74,900 while the 13-inch cellular is priced at Rs 94,900. The device will be sold in Purple, Blue, Starlight, and Space Grey colour options.

The iPad 11th Gen or iPad (2025) with Wi-Fi is priced at Rs 34,900 while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant is priced at Rs 49,900. This one will go on sale in Pink, Silver, Blue, and Yellow colour options.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (2025) for the 11-inch and 13-inch variants is Rs 26,900 and Rs 29,900, respectively. For the iPad (2025), the Magic Keyboard Folio is priced at Rs 24,900.

Apple iPad Air M3, iPad 11th Gen Specifications in India

The iPad Air M3 is almost twice as fast than the older generation iPad Air M1. There is support for new Apple Intelligence (AI) features and with M3, the graphics performance also improves owing to support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, dyanmic caching and mesh shading. There's a Liquid Retina LCD display, and a 12MP wide-angle rear camera, the same as the predecessor. On the front also there's a 12MP sensor for selfies and video calls. There's a USB Type-C port with a 28.9Wh battery in the 11-inch variant and a 36.59Wh battery in the 13-inch variant.

Coming to the iPad (2025), with the new A16 Bionic, there's a 30% jump in performance compared to the previous generation model which featured the A14 Bionic. Further, there is support for Apple Intelligence as well. Both tablets here will run on iPadOS 18 out of the box. The base variant will now feature 128GB of internal storage, up from 64GB in the previous generation. There's a 12MP sensor at the back and the front.