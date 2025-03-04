Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launches in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G has launched in India in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB for Rs 21,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 23,999. The device will go on sale from the company's website and Flipkart. It could also be available offline with select retailers.

Highlights

  • Realme has launched the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G in India.
  • This is an affordable smartphone in the Realme 14 Pro series which already has Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.
  • Realme's 14 Pro series now has three phones in India, and across price segments.

realme 14 pro lite 5g launches india

Realme has launched the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone in the Realme 14 Pro series which already has Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Realme's 14 Pro series now has three phones in India, and across price segments. The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G actually has a display that is brighter than the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. This is strange given the Pro+ variant should have better display specs. Note that the camera system of the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G actually supports AI (artificial intelligence) features to enhance the results. Let's check out the price and the specifications.




Read More - Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Price in India

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G has launched in India in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB for Rs 21,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 23,999. The device will go on sale from the company's website and Flipkart. It could also be available offline with select retailers. The device will be available in two distinct colours - Glass Gold and Glass Purple.

Read More - Samsung to Launch Three Galaxy A Series Phones Soon in India

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Specifications in India

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 2000nits. Of course, it supports 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 14 Pro Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The Realme 14 Pro+, in comparison, is powerd by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. With the virtual RAM expansion technology, users can also increase the RAM by an additional 8GB, in case required.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For video calls and selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device packs a larger 5200mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

