E& Joins Aduna as Equity Partner to Expand Global Network API Ecosystem: MWC25

UAE’s technology group e& partners with Aduna to accelerate the adoption of standardised network APIs worldwide.

Highlights

  • Partnership announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.
  • e& to integrate network APIs across operations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.
  • Enhances developer access to standardized network features, including security and monetization.

E& Joins Aduna as an Equity Partner to Expand Global Network API Ecosystem
UAE's technology group e& has has joined Aduna, a global network Application Programming Interface ( API) joint venture (JV) formed by leading global telecom operators and Ericsson, as its latest equity partner. The announcement was made by e& Group CEO during the keynote address at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

Also Read: Verizon and Partners to Launch First 5G Network APIs in US with Aduna




e& Joins Aduna

The new partnership announced on March 3, will see e& integrate its network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) across its operations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe into Aduna's global platform.

With a footprint in 20 countries, e&'s inclusion strengthens Aduna's presence in emerging markets and supports its mission to accelerate the adoption of common network APIs by developers worldwide, Aduna said.

Also Read: KDDI Joins Aduna as an Equity Partner in API Venture

Expanding Network API Integration

By joining Aduna, e& will enable developers to access and utilise standardised network features that enhance quality of service, fraud prevention and improved security, and monetisation, the UAE operator said.

Group Chief Strategy Officer of e& said: "We're looking forward to exploring this new business model with Ericsson and global telecom operators to unlock additional growth opportunities for e& as a technology group – and our enterprise customers, accelerating digital transformation across industries in all e&'s markets."

Also Read: Ericsson Names Its New API Venture Aduna

Aduna

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to simplify global access to network APIs. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Aduna will provide network APIs to an ecosystem of developer platforms, including hyperscalers, communications platform as a service providers, system integrators, and independent software vendors, based on CAMARA APIs (the open-source project by the GSMA and Linux Foundation).

