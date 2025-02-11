Aduna Partners with Sinch to Expand Global Network API Access

Collaboration aims to enhance mobile network capabilities for businesses and developers worldwide.

Highlights

  • The partnership will enhance businesses' ability to integrate advanced mobile network capabilities.
  • Sinch expands its Number Verify and SIM Swap API services to strengthen trust and security.
  • Aduna, backed by major telecom operators and Ericsson, partners with Sinch to boost network API adoption.

Aduna, a network API joint venture backed by leading global telecom operators and Sweden's Ericsson, has partnered with Sinch, a cloud communications (CPaaS) provider, to accelerate the adoption of network application programming interfaces (APIs). This partnership will enable businesses and developers to integrate advanced mobile network capabilities.

Also Read: Ericsson Names Its New API Venture Aduna




Aduna

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to streamline and simplify global access to network APIs, ensuring that new applications work seamlessly on any network, anywhere. Its partners include America Movil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.

Through its initial developer platform partners, including Google Cloud, Vonage and now with Sinch, Aduna will further bolster the ecosystem for network API innovation, enhancing the reach and effectiveness of network services, Ericsson said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Acquire Membership Stake in Ericsson’s US-Based API Joint Venture

Sinch's Role in Expanding Capabilities

Sinch's network APIs enable businesses to integrate capabilities such as voice, video, and verification services into applications, websites and systems.

Sinch will expand its coverage of Number Verify through its omnichannel Verification API, as well as, enhance the trust and safety for its customers and their users through the rollout of services, such as the SIM Swap API. By adding Aduna as a preferred partner, Sinch will be able to take a significant step towards delivering solutions and services to enterprises globally, Ericsson said.

Chief Product Officer at Sinch said: "Our partnership with Aduna marks a significant advancement in the development and adoption of network APIs. By working together, we will empower enterprises to enhance security and streamline critical services such as two-factor authentication."

Also Read: Global Telecom Operators Launch New Network API Venture

"The planned integration of Sinch's expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs. Aduna's mission is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses and society, and we are excited to partner with Sinch as we expand the network API ecosystem," said the CEO of Aduna.

