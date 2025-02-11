Realme P3 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launching in India Next Week

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Realme said that this smartphone is made for users who want performane. Gaming would be a smooth experience with this phone, suggests a post from Realme. There will be a quad-curved display for better gripping of the phone.

Highlights

  • Realme is soon going to launch the Realme P3 Pro in India.
  • Many specifications of the smartphone are now confirmed.
  • The company has said that the device will launch in India on February 18, 2025, which is next week.

Follow Us

realme p3 pro snapdragon 7s gen 3

Realme is soon going to launch the Realme P3 Pro in India. Many specifications of the smartphone are now confirmed. The company has said that the device will launch in India on February 18, 2025, which is next week. On the very same day, we will also see the OnePlus Watch 3 making it to the US market, and potentially the Indian market. Realme P3 Pro is likely going to be a lower end mid-range phone. It is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The launch will happen at 12 PM, Feb 18, 2025.




Read More - OnePlus Watch 3 Launching on February 18, 2025

Realme said that this smartphone is made for users who want performane. Gaming would be a smooth experience with this phone, suggests a post from Realme. There will be a quad-curved display for better gripping of the phone. The device is confirmed to launch with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

For ensuring a cooler experience, the device is coming with a 6050mm VC cooling chamber. Lastly, BGIS is the official smartphone partner for Realme P3 Pro. Realme said that Realme P3 Pro will be the segment's first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which is shown to be quite efficient in energy department. This also suggests that the smartphone will be budget friendly in terms of value.

Read More - Nothing Phone (3a) Being Manufactured in Chennai, India

The smartphone is confirmed to feature an exlcusive design specially for the Indian market. The design of the device is supposed to be revealed today. Realme is going to launch this smartphone very soon and thus we will bring you all the details around the device including its specification and price as it goes official. So stay tuned for more information.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Gopal :

You are spot on regarding the wanton waste of taxpayers' money on ludicruous schemes rather than using spending in critical/strategic…

BSNL Capital Infusion Sees a Drop of 53% in Budget…

Aniruddha Dhar :

I don't know why these telcos are afraid of giving 30 days 30GB/20GB/10GB bulk data with unlimited calls @ Rs.325/Rs.225/Rs.125.…

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Ash :

No it was 3CC CA during this test. But usually 2CC CA (LTE-A 1800 + 2300 ; 10+20 MHz) giving…

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Jio user :

Whether jio upgrades network by installing new towers in tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh and Karnataka to compete with Airtel or network…

Airtel Fully Ready With 5G SA FWA, Can Launch When…

YOUTUBE RJ :

If you have any wired broadband then get that air fiber with 1000gb is just pathetic and not everyone needs…

Jio AirFiber's Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments