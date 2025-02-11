Realme P3 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launching in India Next Week

Realme is soon going to launch the Realme P3 Pro in India. Many specifications of the smartphone are now confirmed. The company has said that the device will launch in India on February 18, 2025, which is next week. On the very same day, we will also see the OnePlus Watch 3 making it to the US market, and potentially the Indian market. Realme P3 Pro is likely going to be a lower end mid-range phone. It is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The launch will happen at 12 PM, Feb 18, 2025.









Realme said that this smartphone is made for users who want performane. Gaming would be a smooth experience with this phone, suggests a post from Realme. There will be a quad-curved display for better gripping of the phone. The device is confirmed to launch with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

For ensuring a cooler experience, the device is coming with a 6050mm VC cooling chamber. Lastly, BGIS is the official smartphone partner for Realme P3 Pro. Realme said that Realme P3 Pro will be the segment's first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which is shown to be quite efficient in energy department. This also suggests that the smartphone will be budget friendly in terms of value.

The smartphone is confirmed to feature an exlcusive design specially for the Indian market. The design of the device is supposed to be revealed today. Realme is going to launch this smartphone very soon and thus we will bring you all the details around the device including its specification and price as it goes official. So stay tuned for more information.